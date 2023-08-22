Pakistan Army steps up rescue, relief operation as Sutlej flooding wreaks havoc

KASUR – Pakistan armed forces continued rescue and relief operations in flood-affected parts of Punjab as deluge wreaks havoc on Kasur and Okara.

Record high flood has submerged a vast area and shattered residences, and displaced local residents along with their belongings and livestock besides while several areas become inaccessible.

Amid the disastrous situation, Pakistan Army is leading relief and rescue activities in the affected areas. Troops of armed forces are busy in relief and rescue activities in the affected areas and continued shifting masses to safe places.

Forces also provide edibles and medicines to people affected by floodwater. Media reports suggest that armed forces troops are deployed in Pakpattan, Minchanabad, Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Pakpattan, Kasur, Mailsi, and Arifwala.

People are also getting ration in Gandha Singh, Dhup Sarri, Ghatti Kalangar, Aulake, Jumma wala, Kamalpura, Shajra, Mahiwal, Atari, Najabat and Thathi Bukhshi areas of the district.

Meanwhile, a free medical camp has been set up at Thathi Bukhshi to facilitate flood-affected people.