How to greet passengers at airports? FIA issues instructions for immigration staff after complaints
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday issued instructions for immigration staff performing duties at airports in the country about dealing the passengers after receiving the complaints of misbehave.
The federal government has taken notice of the alleged misbehaviour by immigration staff after receiving complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.
According to the directives, immigration staff at airports have been instructed to greet passengers by saying 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening' when they arrive at the immigration section.
The staff has als been directed not to misbehave or be rude to passengers in any way. The FIA has warned of stern action against official found involved in misappropriate behavviour with passengers.
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019