Elections 2024: Imran Khan files nomination papers to contest from Mianwali

MIANWALI – Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan submitted his nomination papers through his representative to contest elections from NA-89 Minawali.

The former prime minister signed the nomination papers in Adiala Jail where he has been kept for months in various cases, including Toshakhana and cipher.

His lawyer Rai Muhammad Ali had gone to the jail to get the papers signed from him. The lawyer later told media that the PTI founder would contest elections from Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad.

However, it is still unclear whether he will be allowed to contest the polls, which are scheduled for February 8, 2023, as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day earlier reject his plea to suspend the Toshakhana verdict, upholding his disqualification.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri had issued the nine-page ruling.

The high court has already suspended his jail sentence in the case. However, the former PTI chief had moved the IHC seeking an order to suspend the trail court’s verdict in order to end his disqualification ahead of elections.