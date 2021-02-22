Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 February 2021
08:45 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,450 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,930 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Karachi
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Quetta
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Attock
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Multan
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,624
- Pakistan hopes to get off from grey list as FATF meets today11:19 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz mimics 'Pawri Horahi Hai' while bashing PM in Daska ...10:55 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-22- ...10:15 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
- NA-221: PPP beats PTI in Tharparkar by-poll by big margin09:50 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Incarcerated Haleem Adil shifted to hospital after complaining of ...09:25 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021
04:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021