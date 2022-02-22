UAE's Dhabi Group to invest Rs60 billion in Lahore's 'tallest building'

ISLAMABAD – UAE’s Dhabi Group has signed an agreement with Pakistan to invest Rs60 billion in a construction project called the “Mubarak Centre” in Lahore, the capital of the city of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak in Dubai on Sunday and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of “Mubarak Centre,” which it has been widely reported will be the tallest building in Lahore.

“I would like to thank Sheikh Nahayan of UAE for a very warm welcome & MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] with ‘Dhabi Group’ to bring in Rs 60 Billion investment in Lahore,” Buzdar said on Twitter. “MoU signed for the construction of ‘Mabarak Centre’ which will be an iconic project with commercial, residential & entertainment facilities.”

The CM’s office said the project, pending for the last 15 years, would finally be made operational.

Taking to reporters in Dubai, Buzdar said the provincial government would remove all bottlenecks and provide all possible cooperation for completion of the project.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and home to more than 1.6 million Pakistani nationals.