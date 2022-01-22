Hina Altaf’s father passes away

08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Hina Altaf’s father passes away
Pakistani actress Hina Altaf's father passed away on Saturday.

LAHORE – The Udaari star announced the news of her father’s demise on Instagram stories.

“The most strong person I have ever known In my life, my father has passed away, please pray for him,” Hina Altaf wrote.

Fans and friends have expressed their deep condolences on the demise of the actress’ father.

