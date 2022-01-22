Pakistan Army ranked among world’s top 10 strongest militaries
LAHORE – Pakistan's military has been ranked as the 9th most powerful Army in the world, according to the 2022 World Military Strength Ranking.
The Global Firepower has issued the ranking, utilising over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.
This year, Pakistan jumped one place to secure ninth place out of 140 countries in the annual index.
Last year, Pakistan Army had been ranked 10th most powerful army in the world after it jumped five places since 2019.
“For 2022, Pakistan is ranked 9 of 140 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* score of 0.1572 (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect')” GFP said in a statement.
Pakistan has been ranked above Turkey, Australia, Brazil, Canada and other countries.
The heightened PowerIndex score is 0.0000, which is an unrealistic goal for any country. However, the closer a country is to this number, the more powerful its military.
According to Global Firepower’s ranking, the US army is most powerful in the world, followed by Russia and China.
