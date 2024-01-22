Big news for MMA players of Pakistan

A historic agreement was signed between the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation and the Finishers Championship on Monday in Doha, Qatar. In this agreement ceremony, Pakistan MMA Federation President Babar Raja, Operations Director Owais Shah, Chairman Finishers Champion Jai Siddharsan, And important members like Sheikh Abu Khalid, Director of Finishers Championship were present.
The agreement includes working together, sharing resources, and co-hosting MMA events
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan MMA Federation President Babar Raja said, "This signing ceremony has opened a new chapter for MMA in Pakistan and around the world. By working together, we will create more opportunities for the players and fans." can create
IFTMMA Director of Promotion and Operations PMMAF Awais Shah said, “The aim of this agreement is to promote Pakistani MMA and athletes by working together we can make a big impact worldwide. "We want to set new records for combat sports," he said.
Finishers MMA Promotion Chairman Jai Siddharsan spoke about the international collaboration, saying, "MMA is a sport that connects people around the world. The PMMAF and Together with the IFT, we can share ideas and pave the way for players and fans alike.
"By working together we can strengthen the MMA community and boost the spirit of MMA players," said Finisher Championship Director Sheikh Abu Khalid.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.