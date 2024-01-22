Liveblog: Pakistan-Iran's 'tensions over terrorists'

This month Iran and Pakistan have carried out air attacks on each other’s territories, targeting armed groups near their 900km-long (559-mile) volatile border, which they say were meant to ensure their respective national security.



In protest against the Iranian strikes, Pakistan terminated all diplomatic ties with Iran and called back its ambassador to Tehran.

Today, Islamabad and Tehran restored full diplomatic relations.

This is our liveblog where you can find all updates.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Iran laun­ches attacks in Pakistan targeting 'Jaish al-Adl' in Panjgur

Pakistan retaliates with strikes in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan

Who are ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’?





