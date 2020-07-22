Dr Hafeez Shaikh removed from NFC

ISLAMABAD –Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been removed from the National Finance Commission (NFC) today (Wednesday).

According to media details, the attorney general has submitted the new notification on establishment of NFC in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The federal government has issued a new notification to form the NFC again.

Moreover, plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurrum Dastgir against NFC formation has been dismissed.

On May 19, 2020, PML-N had challenged formation of 10th NFC in the IHC.