Mehbooba: Haroon Rashid shares story behind shooting one of his biggest hits at the Egyptian pyramids
Pakistani singer Haroon Rashid, who recently tied the knot, delivered a series of hits throughout his career and has countless fans all over Pakistan.
For 'Jiya Jaye' to 'Dil Say', Haroon's songs are still loved and admired.
Recently, the singer took to social media to reveal how he came over multiple obstacles to shoot one of his biggest hits 'Mahbooba' at the greatest wonders of the world - The Egyptian pyramids!
"I randomly found a production company online in Cairo, immediately booked my ticket and just got on a plane and flew out there for 3 days," shared Haroon, as he recalled the time when he first recorded the song.
"In the end, they told me I couldn’t afford to shoot by the pyramids and it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; and that I should just shoot the video in Pakistan on a fake Egypt set. I was really devastated."
But what's supposed to happen will happen. The 'Mehndi' singer further spoke about how the company asked him to play the song before he returned to Pakistan from Egypt.
"When they heard it, they loved it. The lady producer said I love this song so much, I will make it happen no matter what. She called in a favour from her best friend who was married to the owner of the local Cairo production company that worked on the film Lawrence of Arabia."
A couple of weeks later, the star returned to Egypt with the Pakistani film crew, and recorded the iconic song.
"There were so many things that could have gone wrong but the stars aligned and this music video went on to be one of my solo biggest hits," said Haroon.
