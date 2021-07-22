Nation celebrates second day of Eidul-Adha with religious fervor

ISLAMABAD – The country is celebrating the second day of Eidul Adha with religious zeal and fervour amidst Covid-19 measures.

The second day of the feast is also marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members and the poor.

The authorities have asked people to observe the principle of social distancing in mind while celebrating Eidul Adha amid the recent spike in new Covid cases. Eid celebrations in the country, which will last till Friday, come at a time when a steady rise in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed and the threat of the Delta variant looms large.

The Waste Management authorities have been deployed to ensure proper quick disposal of animal waste while a number of special vehicles were being used for Eid cleanliness operations. Loaders and dumpers are also being to safely transfer waste.

In wake of security threats, special squads have been deployed to provide security to public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, in their messages, felicitated the Pakistani nation and the whole Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid ul Adha and expressed their best wishes.

The President stressed the people to extend all possible help and support to the poor and the needy on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The world is still under the shadow of coronavirus, which had severely affected humanity across the world. Even the big and powerful governments had failed to provide relief to their people, Alvi added.

Moreover, premier Imran Khan said that a nation could not develop without the spirit of sacrifice. The sacrificing of animals on this holy festival manifested that a person has to sacrifice human desires for the achievement of the highest ideals, Khan said in his message.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, and NCOC Chief Asad Umar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other politicians wished the Muslim Ummah.

It was the passion that helped the Pakistani nation to save itself from the global Covid pandemic with wisdom, national strategy and patience, PM said.