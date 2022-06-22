Pakistani stars included in list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the year

Pakistani celebrities unlock another milestone as Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, Neelam Muneer, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas have made it to the list of nominees for TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful/handsome faces of 2022.

While there's no denying that Pakistani actresses are drop-dead gorgeous and pulling heartstrings in the world, the nomination solidifies the fact that your male actors are equally handsome.

TC Candler, described as ‘the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year’, took to their Instagram page, which boasts 1.2 million followers, to announce the nominations.

Moreover, a voting process will now follow that will determine who makes it to the actual list from the nominees.

Last year, Turkish beauty and leading actress Hande Erçel topped the list of 100 beautiful women with 9168 points.