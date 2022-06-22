Pakistani stars included in list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the year

05:40 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Pakistani stars included in list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the year
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani celebrities unlock another milestone as Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, Neelam Muneer, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas have made it to the list of nominees for TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful/handsome faces of 2022.

While there's no denying that Pakistani actresses are drop-dead gorgeous and pulling heartstrings in the world, the nomination solidifies the fact that your male actors are equally handsome.

TC Candler, described as ‘the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year’, took to their Instagram page, which boasts 1.2 million followers, to announce the nominations.

Moreover, a voting process will now follow that will determine who makes it to the actual list from the nominees.

Last year, Turkish beauty and leading actress Hande Erçel topped the list of 100 beautiful women with 9168 points.

Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable ... 10:58 AM | 3 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani heartthrob actor Fawad Khan has been appointed a United Nations Goodwill ambassador for the ...

More From This Category
Imran Ashraf’s fans go on a hunt to find their ...
07:23 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Court disposes of plea against authenticity of ...
07:00 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied ...
06:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Dania Shah's mother gives befitting reply to ...
04:45 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new ...
04:19 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Neelam Muneer finally discloses her wedding plans
03:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf’s fans go on a hunt to find their favourite actor
07:23 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr