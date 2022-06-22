Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied Lollywood’s 'Load Wedding'?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan's teaser has been released. Needless to say, the immediate reaction of the audience is that it is somewhat heavily inspired by the Pakistani movie 'Load Wedding'.

The Lollywood film was released in 2019 and starred superstars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles. Netizen's hawk eyes have spotted another inspiration or copy and are now sharing their views.

Journalist Mahwash Ajaz took to her Twitter account and expressed that the upcoming Bollywood movie seems to have borrowed heavily from director Nabeel Qureshi’s film.

“Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film seems to have ‘borrowed’ heavily from @nabeelqureshi’s #LoadWedding. Imitation is flattery? Because this isn’t the first time they’ve copied Nabeel’s work.”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film seems to have ‘borrowed’ heavily from @nabeelqureshi’s #LoadWedding. Imitation is flattery? Because this isn’t the first time they’ve copied Nabeel’s work. pic.twitter.com/nwNCgHvjX0 — Mahwash Ajaz ???????? (@mahwashajaz_) June 21, 2022

“Previously Nabeel’s film #ActorInLaw’s famous “electricity case” was taken and plastered in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Watch @fahadmustafa26 being brilliant in this sequence,”

Previously Nabeel’s film #ActorInLaw’s famous “electricity case” was taken and plastered in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Watch @fahadmustafa26 being brilliant in this sequence https://t.co/3hE8JeQMQd pic.twitter.com/jgZZc1qase — Mahwash Ajaz ???????? (@mahwashajaz_) June 21, 2022