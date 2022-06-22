Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied Lollywood’s 'Load Wedding'?
Share
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan's teaser has been released. Needless to say, the immediate reaction of the audience is that it is somewhat heavily inspired by the Pakistani movie 'Load Wedding'.
The Lollywood film was released in 2019 and starred superstars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles. Netizen's hawk eyes have spotted another inspiration or copy and are now sharing their views.
Journalist Mahwash Ajaz took to her Twitter account and expressed that the upcoming Bollywood movie seems to have borrowed heavily from director Nabeel Qureshi’s film.
“Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film seems to have ‘borrowed’ heavily from @nabeelqureshi’s #LoadWedding. Imitation is flattery? Because this isn’t the first time they’ve copied Nabeel’s work.”
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film seems to have ‘borrowed’ heavily from @nabeelqureshi’s #LoadWedding.
Imitation is flattery? Because this isn’t the first time they’ve copied Nabeel’s work. pic.twitter.com/nwNCgHvjX0— Mahwash Ajaz ???????? (@mahwashajaz_) June 21, 2022
“Previously Nabeel’s film #ActorInLaw’s famous “electricity case” was taken and plastered in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Watch @fahadmustafa26 being brilliant in this sequence,”
Previously Nabeel’s film #ActorInLaw’s famous “electricity case” was taken and plastered in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
Watch @fahadmustafa26 being brilliant in this sequence https://t.co/3hE8JeQMQd pic.twitter.com/jgZZc1qase— Mahwash Ajaz ???????? (@mahwashajaz_) June 21, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Akshay Kumar’s take ... 03:40 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
The 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend continues to storm the internet with famous showbiz stars, politicians and athletes jumping ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- UK health authorities on high alert after Poliovirus found in London ...07:44 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
- China inks $2.3bn refinancing agreement with Pakistan06:52 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- SnackVideo wins best social media campaign award at Pakistan Digital ...06:31 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied Lollywood’s 'Load ...06:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani stars included in list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of ...05:40 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022