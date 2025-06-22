Pm Shehbaz Convenes Nsc Meeting To Review Regional Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow.

The high-level session will be attended by key federal ministers and top military leadership.

According to reports, the meeting will focus on the escalating Iran–Israel–US conflict along with other critical national matters.

The committee will also deliberate on the regional situation and internal and external security challenges.

This comes amid rising tensions after the United States launched bunker-buster bombs and missile strikes on Iran, targeting three nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

With this action, the US has effectively entered the conflict sparked by Israel’s aggression against Iran.