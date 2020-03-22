President Alvi appeals nation to adopt preventive measures against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has appealed to nation to forge unity and adopt preventive measures to control the coronavirus epidemic.

In his video message on social media website, the president urged media to play proactive role in disseminating the awareness to control the pandemic.

Paying tribute to the services of doctors in this hour of need, Dr Arif Alvi emphasized that they have to fight this war against coronavirus leading from the front.

The president expressed hope that Pakistani nation would get through this turmoil with success.

He urged the youth to help others keeping in view their personal safety.