Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan dismiss rumours about being onboard PK-8303
KARACHI- A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, carrying over 100 passengers, has crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi moments before landing on Friday.
The flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near the populated area of Model Colony in Malir.
As videos and images of the crash spread like wildfire on social media, a rumour also started circulating that celeb couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor were also onboard the PIA flight.
However, the two have denied all speculations and urged people to refrain from sharing fake news without any verification.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAfOh1HAwGz/?igshid=onwffc99zieq
"Please act sensible, stop spreading fake news!" wrote Ayeza on her Instagram.
“We are safe and at our home," confirmed Danish Taimoor.
"May Allah grant an eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and patience to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss."
Thank God they are safe!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
