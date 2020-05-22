Celebrities mourn for all those who died in PIA plane crash

Sheherbano Syed
07:05 PM | 22 May, 2020
Celebrities mourn for all those who died in PIA plane crash
Share

2020 is officially cancelled as the year couldn’t get any worse than this. The stretch of bad events has become never ending as dark clouds loom over everything.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, carrying over 100 passengers, has crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi moments before landing on Friday. 

Flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore and was about to touch down in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near the populated area of Model Colony in Malir.

A number of houses were destroyed by the plane crash while the electricity in the area has been cut off. As per reports, the incident occurred due to technical problems in the landing gear. 

As the news broke, many celebs took to social media to mourn the tragic incident.

May Allah grants patience to all the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad ...
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020
Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the ...
05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning ...
04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test ...
02:38 PM | 23 May, 2020
Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are now married
01:25 PM | 23 May, 2020
Zara Abid feared among dead in PK 8303 crash
07:42 PM | 22 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr