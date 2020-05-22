Celebrities mourn for all those who died in PIA plane crash
2020 is officially cancelled as the year couldn’t get any worse than this. The stretch of bad events has become never ending as dark clouds loom over everything.
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, carrying over 100 passengers, has crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi moments before landing on Friday.
Flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore and was about to touch down in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near the populated area of Model Colony in Malir.
A number of houses were destroyed by the plane crash while the electricity in the area has been cut off. As per reports, the incident occurred due to technical problems in the landing gear.
As the news broke, many celebs took to social media to mourn the tragic incident.
My heart goes out to all the victims and their families in this crucial time! 🥺💔— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) May 22, 2020
My mind has gone numb and I am out of words after listening to this Terrible news! 🖤 #PIA #PlaneCrash #Karachi
Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Karachi. Prayers for all the families who lost their loved ones:(— Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) May 22, 2020
Cannot believe the news coming in about the #planecrash In khi. Is there no end to the suffering we are having to endure this year?💔— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 22, 2020
Today,on Jum'atul-Widaa' lets pray for all those who’ve perished and their families...
Innallillaahi wa inna ilehi rajioon@Official_PIA #Karachi
Deeply saddened about the plane crash in Karachi. May Allah grant jannat to those who have passed away and give their familes the strength to deal with the loss. And may Allah bless the survivors with health. Ameen— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 22, 2020
Ya Allah rehem !!!! Such a BAD news !!!!! Ya Allah rehem kr de!!! Praying for the departed souls, praying for Pakistan!!! Ya Allah bus🤲🏻 #PIA #PIAcrash— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) May 22, 2020
Prayers and condolences for all those who have lost their lives.— manshapasha (@manshapasha) May 22, 2020
May Allah give them strength. Ameen.
PIA plane crash. Another devastating news of the year. Prayers for the deceased and their families. Heartbreaking. 2020, can’t you just .....! pic.twitter.com/ivBDaaKGdt— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 22, 2020
- ﺇِﻧَّﺎ ﻟِﻠّﻪِ ﻭَﺇِﻧَّـﺎ ﺇِﻟَﻴْﻪِ ﺭَﺍﺟِﻌُﻮﻥ #PIACRASH pic.twitter.com/U3JB8XnfY5— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) May 22, 2020
OH MY GOD NOOO #PK8303 #planecrash— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 22, 2020
What horrific news on this, the last jummah before Eid.— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 22, 2020
I can't even begin to imagine the devastation caused by the crash.
Hoping and praying for survivors.
I’m extremely saddened to hear about PIA crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May Allah grant them higher place in Jannah. Ameen🙏@Official_PIA— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 22, 2020
The Scenes coming from site are devastating!💔— Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) May 22, 2020
And the Fact these people might coming from Lahore to Karachi to Spend Eid with their Loved ones,
I just can't Explain my pain in Words 😭#planecrash
I have Called off my show today due to the tragic incident of PIA PK8303. Its a really sad day my heart goes out to all the victims & for those they leave behind really sorry for your loss.— Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) May 22, 2020
پی آئی اے کا طیارہ ایئرپورٹ کے قریب حادثے کا شکار۔ پرواز لاہور سے کراچی جا رہی تھی۔— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 22, 2020
طیارہ آبادی پر گرا۔ دعا ہے کہ کم سے کم جانی نقصان ہو۔
انا لله وانا اليھ راجعون #PIAPlaneCrash
May Allah grants patience to all the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.
