Woman who spotted misbehaving with policemen at motorway in viral video booked
02:04 PM | 22 May, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR - Police have registered a case against a woman, who was spotted in a viral video misbehaving with a policemen at Hazara Motorway earlier this month.
The woman, who claimed to be wife of a government official in the video, has been described as an unidentified person in the FIR.
The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aurangzaib Khan at City policy station in Mansehra. She has been accused of threatening the police officials and interfering in state matters.
Social media users had lashed out at the woman for his attitude after her video went viral.
- Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with simplicity and religious ...09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
- PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner due to plane crash ...01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan surpasses 53,000 cases of coroanvirus – 1,123 confirmed ...09:33 PM | 23 May, 2020
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for ...02:38 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020