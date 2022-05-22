Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 May 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 135,200 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  116,170. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,488 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,207.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Karachi PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Islamabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Peshawar PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Quetta PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Sialkot PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Attock PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Gujranwala PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Jehlum PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Multan PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Bahawalpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Gujrat PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Nawabshah PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Chakwal PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Hyderabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Nowshehra PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Sargodha PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Faisalabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640
Mirpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,640

