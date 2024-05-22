Search

Sports

Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series

04:19 PM | 22 May, 2024
Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series
Source: File Photo

LEEDS – Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been released from the T20I squad ahead of the Pakistan vs England series, which is set to start from tonight. 

 “The team management has decided to let Hasan Ali continue his commitments in county cricket. Initially, Hasan was selected as an injury cover for Haris Rauf,” read the official statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The right-arm pacer’s most recent appearance came in the third T20I against Ireland, where he bowled three overs and conceded 42 runs without a wicket.

Pakistan are yet to name their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Men in Green are coming to face confident England following a 2-1 victory over Ireland.

In their last T20I encounter, Pakistan and England met in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Three Lions won by five wickets in closely contested match.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

Sports

04:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series

12:51 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

12:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo ...

10:58 AM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup

06:57 PM | 21 May, 2024

Australia announces final squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

12:29 PM | 21 May, 2024

Myco secures 2-year deal for 6 ICC tournaments in Pakistan, teams up ...

Sports

09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in ...

04:46 PM | 19 May, 2024

Sir Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor for T20 ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: