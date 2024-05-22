Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series

LEEDS – Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been released from the T20I squad ahead of the Pakistan vs England series, which is set to start from tonight.

“The team management has decided to let Hasan Ali continue his commitments in county cricket. Initially, Hasan was selected as an injury cover for Haris Rauf,” read the official statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The right-arm pacer’s most recent appearance came in the third T20I against Ireland, where he bowled three overs and conceded 42 runs without a wicket.

Pakistan are yet to name their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Men in Green are coming to face confident England following a 2-1 victory over Ireland.

In their last T20I encounter, Pakistan and England met in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Three Lions won by five wickets in closely contested match.