Lt Gen Nigar Johar wins Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024

PESHAWAR – Lt Gen Nigar Johar was conferred with the 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024 on Wednesday.
She was presented the award at a ceremony hosted by the Bint-e-Hawa Forum (BHF) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital to recognise the outstanding achievements of talented women.
A total of 35 awards were distributed across 10 categories, highlighting the diverse contributions of these remarkable individuals.
The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Shabina Ayaz, and Tabassum Adnan.
In the Healthcare and Social Work category, Dr. Tahira Nishtar, Dr. Nazli, Hasina Zahoor, and Ms. Mahvesh Ali Khan were honoured with prestigious awards.
In the Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship category, Qurat-ul-Ain, Fanagis Azim, Sidra Farooqi, and Saima Mehboob were recognised for their efforts.
The Sports category celebrated the accomplishments of Salma Marwat, Mahnoor Ali, Hadi Kamal, and Husna.
In the Journalism and Freelancing category, Meena Shams, Nadia Saboohi, Muskan Safi, Wagma Feroz, and Khalida Niaz were honored.
The Education and Literature category saw recognition for Dr. Shahida Sardar, Malghalara Bakhtiar, and Ms. Bushra Ahmad.
This event showcased the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across various fields, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence.
The CEO of BHF, Alamzeb, shared his vision of empowering young talents and creating a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.