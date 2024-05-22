Lt Gen Nigar Johar wins Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024

PESHAWAR – Lt Gen Nigar Johar was conferred with the 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024 on Wednesday.

She was presented the award at a ceremony hosted by the Bint-e-Hawa Forum (BHF) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital to recognise the outstanding achievements of talented women.

A total of 35 awards were distributed across 10 categories, highlighting the diverse contributions of these remarkable individuals.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Shabina Ayaz, and Tabassum Adnan.

In the Healthcare and Social Work category, Dr. Tahira Nishtar, Dr. Nazli, Hasina Zahoor, and Ms. Mahvesh Ali Khan were honoured with prestigious awards.

In the Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship category, Qurat-ul-Ain, Fanagis Azim, Sidra Farooqi, and Saima Mehboob were recognised for their efforts.

The Sports category celebrated the accomplishments of Salma Marwat, Mahnoor Ali, Hadi Kamal, and Husna.

In the Journalism and Freelancing category, Meena Shams, Nadia Saboohi, Muskan Safi, Wagma Feroz, and Khalida Niaz were honored.

The Education and Literature category saw recognition for Dr. Shahida Sardar, Malghalara Bakhtiar, and Ms. Bushra Ahmad.

This event showcased the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across various fields, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence.

The CEO of BHF, Alamzeb, shared his vision of empowering young talents and creating a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation.