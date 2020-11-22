Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)
Share

SURAT – Sana Khan, who rose to Bigg Boss fame before quitting the Bollywood industry, has tied the knot with a Gujarat-based man in a low key ceremony.

Former B. town girl Sana Khan was seen in a video in an intimate ceremony, Khan was dressed in all white as she exchanged vows with her groom, named Mufti Anas.

Khan herself hasn’t confirmed the news on social media yet but a video posted by several news outlets shows her donning a white bridal dress and walking down the stairs with her man.

The new couple cut a cake which had the words “Nikaah Mubarak” written on it. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nevanta (@nevantamedia)

Sana recently said that it was the ‘happiest day’ for her when she quit Bollywood. Hoping that the Almighty will guide her in her new journey, she asked her fans to pray for her.

She wrote, “All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

More From This Category
Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in ...
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound ...
11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Indian comedian Bharti Sing, husband arrested for ...
08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
New Pakistani couple start life journey with a ...
06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s ...
03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
The Crown’s new series being criticized as ...
12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr