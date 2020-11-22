Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)

SURAT – Sana Khan, who rose to Bigg Boss fame before quitting the Bollywood industry, has tied the knot with a Gujarat-based man in a low key ceremony.

Former B. town girl Sana Khan was seen in a video in an intimate ceremony, Khan was dressed in all white as she exchanged vows with her groom, named Mufti Anas.

Khan herself hasn’t confirmed the news on social media yet but a video posted by several news outlets shows her donning a white bridal dress and walking down the stairs with her man.

The new couple cut a cake which had the words “Nikaah Mubarak” written on it.

Sana recently said that it was the ‘happiest day’ for her when she quit Bollywood. Hoping that the Almighty will guide her in her new journey, she asked her fans to pray for her.

She wrote, “All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to.”