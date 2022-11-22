Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin to appear in 'The Mirza Malik Show'
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Mohsin Ahsan Ikram are gearing up to make an appearance in 'The Mirza Malik Show' very soon on UrduFlix.
As rumours of divorce remain rife, India's tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan's former skipper Shoaib Malik will soon be seen hosting a television show together for a Pakistani streaming platform.
Sharing a boomerang, the Jalan actor and her husband dropped a glimpse of them twirling as a fun BTS video on the sets of the talkshow.
Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.
