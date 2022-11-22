Watch – Imran Ashraf all praise for new viral singer
07:10 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Watch – Imran Ashraf all praise for new viral singer
Source: Imran Ashraf (Instagram)
An actor par excellence, Lollywood actor Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, the drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his claim to fame.

The Mushk actor is also a fan favourite due to his humble and down-to-earth nature. This time around, the Dum Mastam actor was all about stepping away from his celebrity life and praising local talent.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Imran requested Coke Studio to do its magic and work with the viral singer who recently made a traffic jam a lot more entertaining.

