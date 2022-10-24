Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's new loved-up video from Thailand trip goes viral

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have delighted fans with glimpses of the Thailand trip.

The lovebird's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as after a dreamy wedding, the couple has jetted off to Thailand for their latest trip.

The Jalan star and Ahsan Mohsin turned to their Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures of their trip.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Jalan, Nand and Ishq Hai. Ikram, on the other hand, gained recognition with Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris and Pyar Ke Sadqay.