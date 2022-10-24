Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's new loved-up video from Thailand trip goes viral
Share
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have delighted fans with glimpses of the Thailand trip.
The lovebird's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as after a dreamy wedding, the couple has jetted off to Thailand for their latest trip.
The Jalan star and Ahsan Mohsin turned to their Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures of their trip.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Jalan, Nand and Ishq Hai. Ikram, on the other hand, gained recognition with Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris and Pyar Ke Sadqay.
Minal Khan's swimming pool video from Thailand ... 05:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Lollywood's favorite couple Minal Khan and Mohsin Ikram have been setting the bar high for all married couples in ...
-
- 8-year-old flood victim gang-raped in Karachi07:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
- Indian-origin Rishi Sunak all set to become UK’s new prime minister06:52 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
- New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
-
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022