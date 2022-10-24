Merub Ali looks ravishing in black outfit

Lollywood's influencer turned actress Merub Ali is paving the way to becoming one of the most recognised and celebrated fashion icons in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Ali, who is engaged to the accomplished Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, is making a name for herself with her outstanding sartorial choices. Azhar's ladylove has been updating pictures on Instagram receiving appreciation from netizens for her elegant style.

With over a million followers, Ali is often sharing glimpses of her modelling stints and a sneak peek into her personal life with her beau Asim Azhar.

The Sinf-e-Aahan famed starlet is seen in posh clothing every now and then. In her recent Instagram post, the model-turned-actor donned an all-black outfit for the day. Clad in a stylish attire consisting of solid matching separates, paired with an embellished cape, the Wabaal diva complemented the look with dainty jewelry and mini hoops.

For the unversed, Ali got engaged to Azhar earlier this year. On the work front, Ali made a small-screen debut with Sinf e Aahan and Wabaal.