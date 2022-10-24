Merub Ali looks ravishing in black outfit

Web Desk
08:04 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali looks ravishing in black outfit
Source: Merub Ali (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's influencer turned actress Merub Ali is paving the way to becoming one of the most recognised and celebrated fashion icons in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Ali, who is engaged to the accomplished Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, is making a name for herself with her outstanding sartorial choices. Azhar's ladylove has been updating pictures on Instagram receiving appreciation from netizens for her elegant style.  

With over a million followers, Ali is often sharing glimpses of her modelling stints and a sneak peek into her personal life with her beau Asim Azhar.

The Sinf-e-Aahan famed starlet is seen in posh clothing every now and then. In her recent Instagram post, the model-turned-actor donned an all-black outfit for the day. Clad in a stylish attire consisting of solid matching separates, paired with an embellished cape, the Wabaal diva complemented the look with dainty jewelry and mini hoops. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

For the unversed, Ali got engaged to Azhar earlier this year. On the work front, Ali made a small-screen debut with Sinf e Aahan and Wabaal.

Merub Ali reacts to brutal trolling over her ... 10:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty ...

More From This Category
New singing voice is ready to be a part of ...
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf's new bold photo sets internet on ...
06:50 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's new loved-up ...
07:20 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
What's cooking between Azaan Sami Khan and Maheen ...
05:40 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
New song of 'Tich Button' released
04:54 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Resham celebrates her birthday with family   
04:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Merub Ali looks ravishing in black outfit
08:04 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr