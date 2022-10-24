8-year-old flood victim gang-raped in Karachi

KARACHI – An eight-year-old girl taking shelter in a flood relief camp in Sindh’s capital city was gang-raped by unidentified men, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said that the incident occurred last week in Clifton area and the victim is currently under treatment at the Jinnah Hospital.

Police surgeon has confirmed the gang rape with the minor girl after medical examination, adding that the age of the victim is between eight to nine years.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has taken serious notice of the horrific incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits immediately.

Police said that the minor girl was living with her family, who hails from Shakarpur, in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

On Sunday night, two boys at around 11am forcibly took her in their car and raped her, and then threw her at the same place after nearly three hours. Her mother took her to the hospital after noticing the plight of her daughter.

The Boat Basin Police station has registered the First Information Report (FIR) and launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects.

Thousands of Pakistanis are forced to live in relief camps after their houses were washed away by unprecedented floods triggered by abnormal rains. Sindh, Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hit by the deluges that have claimed over 1,700 lives since mid-June.