TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video takes the internet by storm
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, TikTok controversy queen Hareek Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.
This time around, Hareem has left the netizens intrigued as her latest video is proof of the buzzing vacation life.
In the aforementioned video, the social media sensation was spotted playing snooker. As soon as the ball got pocketed, she jumped in celebration.
Earlier, Hareem Shah has been granted protection by the court after she approached the Sindh High Court seeking security for her protection.
According to the report, a hearing on Shah's security application was held in the Sindh High Court today. A single-member bench led by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar heard her plea.
