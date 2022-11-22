Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 22, 2022

08:16 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 228.75 231
Euro EUR 242 244.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 278.7 281
U.A.E Dirham AED 65 65.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.6
Australian Dollar AUD 149 150.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 593.39 597.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.7 168.05
China Yuan CNY 31.35 31.6
Danish Krone DKK 30.97 31.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.53 28.88
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.7
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 722.53 727.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.01 49.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 137.26 138.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.9 22.2
Omani Riyal OMR 579.45 583.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.3 61.8
Singapore Dollar SGD 162.14 163.44
Swedish Korona SEK 20.98 21.28
Swiss Franc CHF 233.68 235.43
Thai Bhat THB 6.22 6.32

