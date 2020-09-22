PM Imran emphasized on integration of neglected areas, says Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD - Chairman China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said that that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized to focus on integration of remote and earlier neglected areas.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), Asim Saleem Bajwa announced that three border markets have been approved as pilot project in Mand and Gabd in Balochistan and Shaheedano Dand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of approved 18, 3 border markets approved as pilot project; Mand & Gabd in Balochistan & Shaheedano Dan in KP. Will transform local economies, check smuggling & formalize trade with neighbours.

He said that these projects will transform local economics, check smuggling and formalize trade with neighboring countries.