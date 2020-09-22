FA, FSC 2020 annual results to be announced in Punjab today
Web Desk
11:43 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
FA, FSC 2020 annual results to be announced in Punjab today
Share

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will declare results of intermediate today (Tuesday), September 22.

According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province. 

Earlier, Chairman Lahore Board had confirmed that results of Part I and II of FA and FSC will be announced on Tuesday evening at 5:00 PM.

Earlier on Saturday, all the Punjab BISEs had announced the results of Matriculation annual examinations 2020.

More From This Category
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan takes key step to promote economic ...
11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Saudi Arabia allows flights from Pakistan over ...
11:07 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Western countries 'emboldened' India's ...
10:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to ...
10:01 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment allegations
03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr