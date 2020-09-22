FA, FSC 2020 annual results to be announced in Punjab today
LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will declare results of intermediate today (Tuesday), September 22.
According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province.
Earlier, Chairman Lahore Board had confirmed that results of Part I and II of FA and FSC will be announced on Tuesday evening at 5:00 PM.
To view Intermediate Annual 2020 result following channels are available;— BISE LAHORE (@biselhrofficial) September 22, 2020
1. From official website https://t.co/KVort6HlkP
2. Via SMS service ( send roll no to 80029)
3. Result Gazette
4. HSSC Member's Area (For Regular Candidates)
at 05:00 PM today.
If you face difficulty in OPENING of Private Candidates Roll NO search Link below;https://t.co/YveIQYTTwq— BISE LAHORE (@biselhrofficial) September 22, 2020
Go to advanced and click on Proceed it anyway....
Earlier on Saturday, all the Punjab BISEs had announced the results of Matriculation annual examinations 2020.
