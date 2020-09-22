Outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing receives Hilal-e-Pakistan award – VIDEO
Web Desk
03:16 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing receives Hilal-e-Pakistan award – VIDEO
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi  has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan award on outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in recognition of his efforts for further strengthening Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields.

The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Yao Jing has served from October 2017 to September 2020 in Islamabad.

