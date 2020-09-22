Outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing receives Hilal-e-Pakistan award – VIDEO
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan award on outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in recognition of his efforts for further strengthening Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields.
The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday.
In recognition of the services made by the outgoing Chinese Ambassador for improving Pakistan-China relations, President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the Award of Hilal-e-Pakistan on Mr. Yao Jing at a special investiture ceremony, today. pic.twitter.com/qyzSUvDT6C— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 22, 2020
Yao Jing has served from October 2017 to September 2020 in Islamabad.
