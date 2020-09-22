Armeena Khan praises spot person's amazing vocals

Pakistan is a home to many talented individuals. Be it singing or acting, people will amaze you with the unlimited skills that they possess.

Recently, actor Armeena Khan shared a video from the sets of her upcoming show, where a spot person could be seen singing Sajjad Ali's famous track, ‘Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai.’

I swear, we have soo much talent that goes to waste. Meet Darya Bhai, our Spot/Runner person on set and my fav human being. But I never knew until now as to how talented he is. Enjoy, have a lovely morning. Leave him nice comments, i’ll show them to him later ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8nXc3BJkAc — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) September 22, 2020

The starlet took to Twitter and wrote , "I swear, we have so much talent that goes to waste," continuing, "Meet Darya Bhai, our spot/runner person on set and my favourite human being. But I never knew until now as to how talented he is. Enjoy, have a lovely morning. Leave him nice comments, I’ll show them to him later."

Netizens were amazed by the man’s powerful vocals and couldn’t stop praising him.

this is amazing! can we please get people like him on @cokestudio instead of talentless PR hacks? @rohailhyatt — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) September 22, 2020

Tell him his voice spoke to my heart and made me smile first thing this morning. — Fesl Reza-Khan (@frk1) September 22, 2020

Talented and I hope he’s able to use this too! — saimasyed (@saimasyed01) September 22, 2020

Stunning rendition and control! He really needs to heard by everyone. Would love to hear him song chamakte chand ko toota hua tara baba dala by Ghulam Ali Sahab. — ⚫️Henna Rai⚫️ (@henna_rai) September 22, 2020

Marvelous - such amazing control on his pitch.

We are blessed to have such brilliant talent ! — Taimur H. Ajmal (@taimur_ajmal) September 22, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!