Armeena Khan praises spot person's amazing vocals

03:30 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Armeena Khan praises spot person's amazing vocals
Pakistan is a home to many talented individuals. Be it singing or acting, people will amaze you with the unlimited skills that they possess.

Recently, actor Armeena Khan shared a video from the sets of her upcoming show, where a spot person could be seen singing Sajjad Ali's famous track, ‘Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai.’

The starlet took to Twitter and wrote , "I swear, we have so much talent that goes to waste," continuing, "Meet Darya Bhai, our spot/runner person on set and my favourite human being. But I never knew until now as to how talented he is. Enjoy, have a lovely morning. Leave him nice comments, I’ll show them to him later."

Netizens were amazed by the man’s powerful vocals and couldn’t stop praising him.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

