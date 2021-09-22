Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome a baby boy

06:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome a baby boy
Congratulations are in order for as supermodel-actor Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui has welcomed a baby boy.

The Cake actor previously has a daughter Meissa from her first marriage to actor Mohib Mirza. The ex-couple parted ways in 2019.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 40-year-old shared the good news with her followers leaving them delighted as she shared an adorable family portrait.

“With prayers and joy, we welcome to the family our baby boy,” she captioned her announcement post.

The baby, named Issa, was born on September 3, according to the actor. In one of the series of posts she made, Sheikh wrote,

“Our Meissa and Issa, ‘I seek refuge for the two of you in the Perfect Words of Allah, from every devil and every poisonous pest, and from every harmful eye.’”

Earlier, the Daam actor had tied the knot with Farooqui in August 2020.

Aamina Sheikh shares Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s ... 01:07 PM | 26 Dec, 2018

KARACHI - Aamina Sheikh on the occasion of Jinnah’s birthday recalled the great founder’s views on women ...

