President appoints Dr Amjad Saqib as BISP Chairman

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave approval to the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib as the Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
The appointment was made in accordance with Section 5(3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010, the President’s Office said.
Recognising the significance of this appointment, President Dr. Arif Alvi personally approved the choice of Dr. Amjad Saqib to serve as Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, highlighting the importance of this position in ensuring social welfare and support for the nation's most vulnerable populations.
One of Pakistan's most well-known social safety net initiatives, the Benazir Income Support Programme, was created with the goal of helping low-income and disadvantaged households all around the country.
It is anticipated that Dr. Amjad Saqib's leadership in this capacity will be essential to the program's future success.
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib is a prominent social worker, volunteer and development professional. He graduated from King Edward Medical College, Lahore and completed Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) and Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, from American University, Washington D.C., USA.
He joined Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) in 1985 and resigned from civil service in 2003. Since then, besides rendering philanthropic and social services, he has been providing consultancy services to the Asian Development Bank, International Labour Organization, UNICEF, World Bank, and Canadian International Development Agency.
He is also the founder of Akhuwat foundation, the organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.
Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for his extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty in the South Asian country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
