President appoints Dr Amjad Saqib as BISP Chairman

11:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave approval to the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib as the Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The appointment was made in accordance with Section 5(3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010, the President’s Office said.

Recognising the significance of this appointment, President Dr. Arif Alvi personally approved the choice of Dr. Amjad Saqib to serve as Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, highlighting the importance of this position in ensuring social welfare and support for the nation's most vulnerable populations.

One of Pakistan's most well-known social safety net initiatives, the Benazir Income Support Programme, was created with the goal of helping low-income and disadvantaged households all around the country.

It is anticipated that Dr. Amjad Saqib's leadership in this capacity will be essential to the program's future success.

Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2022

Who is Dr Amjad Saqib?

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib is a prominent social worker, volunteer and development professional. He graduated from King Edward Medical College, Lahore and completed Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) and Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, from American University, Washington D.C., USA.

He joined Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) in 1985 and resigned from civil service in 2003. Since then, besides rendering philanthropic and social services, he has been providing consultancy services to the Asian Development Bank, International Labour Organization, UNICEF, World Bank, and Canadian International Development Agency.  

He is also the founder of Akhuwat foundation, the organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.

Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for his extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty in the South Asian country.

Budget 2023-24: Mothers to get Rs2,000 for boy, Rs2,500 for girl as BISP budgetary allocations increased by Rs40b

