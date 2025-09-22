Mira Sethi confirms divorce from Bilal Siddiqi after two years of marriage

KARACHI – Pakistani drama actress and writer Mira Sethi confirmed that her marriage quietly ended in March 2023, right in the middle of her busy schedule shooting the drama serial “An Kahi.”

In heartfelt interview, daughter of former caretaker Chief Minister Najam Sethi, described this period as the most challenging of her life, saying she faced intense emotional pain and even an identity crisis.

The 38-year-old said for the past 2 to 2.5 years, she has been on a personal journey of self-discovery, introspection, and healing. a process vital for any artist constantly living under the public eye.

Sethi also thanked her friends, family, and even strangers who stood by her during these turbulent times, offering support when she needed it most.

She also spoke about the struggles divorced women face, saying despite increasing openness in the entertainment industry, divorce brings not only emotional heartbreak but also a social identity crisis.