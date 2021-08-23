Elder brother of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami passes away in Karachi
09:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – The elder brother of Daily Pakistan's Editor-in-Chief Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami passed away in Karachi on Monday.
Funeral prayers in absentia for Sahibzada Zia-ur-Rehman Shami, the former chairman of PIDC, were held at Al-Quds Mosque in Township, Lahore after Asar prayers.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended condolence on the demise of the elder brother of the senior journalist.
