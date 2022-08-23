Nasir Khan Jan shares adorable video of his son Aayan
Share
Nasir Khan Jan, a famous social media sensation, who was blessed with a baby boy earlier, has now delighted fans as he shared a new video of his son Aayan.
Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star. His hilarious videos became his claim to fame. The netizens and his admirers were fond of the way he talked and ate, so his funny content started going viral.
Taking to Instagram, the new father revealed that his son love to sleep in the day but the baby boy never sleeps at night. "With my son Ayan Khanjan ❤️???? mention ur friends who love ???? son", captioned the social media sensation.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Nasir Khan Jan and his wife were blessed with a baby boy. He announced the news on Twitter where he also shared a video with his newborn.
Nasir Khan Jan jumps onto 'Kesariya' bandwagon 05:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Kesariya's fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the romantic ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- In tit-for-tat, KP govt to file sedition cases against PDM leaders ...06:46 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Nasir Khan Jan shares adorable video of his son Aayan06:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
-
- ONE Homes launch London campaign to celebrate Pakistan Golden Jubilee05:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship starts from August 2305:49 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
-
- Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali gear up for upcoming drama04:37 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices04:08 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022