Nasir Khan Jan shares adorable video of his son Aayan
Nasir Khan Jan, a famous social media sensation, who was blessed with a baby boy earlier, has now delighted fans as he shared a new video of his son Aayan.

Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star. His hilarious videos became his claim to fame. The netizens and his admirers were fond of the way he talked and ate, so his funny content started going viral.

Taking to Instagram, the new father revealed that his son love to sleep in the day but the baby boy never sleeps at night. "With my son Ayan Khanjan ❤️???? mention ur friends who love ???? son", captioned the social media sensation.

Earlier, Nasir Khan Jan and his wife were blessed with a baby boy. He announced the news on Twitter where he also shared a video with his newborn. 

