Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, says COAS Bajwa

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he said that the armed forces are "fully prepared to thwart any misadventure" or aggression for the defence of the motherland.

Indian shelling caused loss of lives on Pakistan side, while retaliatory action by Pakistan Army inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

"Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness," the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations director general.

"There will never be a compromise on Kashmir, whatever the cost. We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for [the] defence of our motherland,"

ISPR footage showed the army chief also addressed troops stationed along the LoC, besides visiting patients at CMH.