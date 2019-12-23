Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, says COAS Bajwa
Web Desk
08:56 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, says COAS Bajwa
Share

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the armed forced are "fully prepared to thwart any misadventure" or aggression for the defence of the motherland.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he said that the armed forces are "fully prepared to thwart any misadventure" or aggression for the defence of the motherland.

Army chief stated this during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir where India has recently resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations apparently to cool down the internal escalation over the controversial citizenship bill.

Indian shelling caused loss of lives on Pakistan side, while retaliatory action by Pakistan Army inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

"Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness," the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations director general.

"There will never be a compromise on Kashmir, whatever the cost. We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for [the] defence of our motherland,"

ISPR footage showed the army chief also addressed troops stationed along the LoC, besides visiting patients at CMH.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr