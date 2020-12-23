Fahad Mirza's ancestral background goes all the way back to Mongols, really?
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Fahad Mirza's ancestral background goes all the way back to Mongols, really?
Share

Pakistan TV star Fahad Mirza is a plastic surgeon by profession. The 35-year-old began acting because of his love for the big screen.

Recently the Bari Apa star revealed a shocking detail that he came across recently. He discovered his heritage connection to Ertuğrul’s most brutal opponents, the Mongols.

Giving his audience an insight into his ancestral past the Shanakht actor took to his Instagram handle sharing a photograph of his grandfather and his aunt. He captioned the post with a short history lesson:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fahad Mirza (@fahadzmirza)

"My Grandfather (Dada) Uzair Mirza and my phuppo!

For all those that are saying I am descended from Mongols the same ones that Ertugrul Ghazi was fighting, let’s not forget...descendants of the same mongols centuries later made Islam the dominant religion in the Indian subcontinent as the Mughal Empire!"

The hit Turkish historical series  Diriliş: Ertuğrul plot also revolved around the enmity of the lead character with the Mongols.

Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza are giving us some ... 01:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

ROME - Pakistani TV star Sarwat Gilani is currently holidaying in Rome serving major travel goals. The JPNA ...

More From This Category
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a ...
02:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know ...
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, ...
11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Remembering Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on 20th ...
09:42 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets ...
08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr