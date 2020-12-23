Fahad Mirza's ancestral background goes all the way back to Mongols, really?

Pakistan TV star Fahad Mirza is a plastic surgeon by profession. The 35-year-old began acting because of his love for the big screen.

Recently the Bari Apa star revealed a shocking detail that he came across recently. He discovered his heritage connection to Ertuğrul’s most brutal opponents, the Mongols.

Giving his audience an insight into his ancestral past the Shanakht actor took to his Instagram handle sharing a photograph of his grandfather and his aunt. He captioned the post with a short history lesson:

View this post on Instagram

"My Grandfather (Dada) Uzair Mirza and my phuppo!

For all those that are saying I am descended from Mongols the same ones that Ertugrul Ghazi was fighting, let’s not forget...descendants of the same mongols centuries later made Islam the dominant religion in the Indian subcontinent as the Mughal Empire!"

The hit Turkish historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul plot also revolved around the enmity of the lead character with the Mongols.