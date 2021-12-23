Abid Ali undergoes second heart procedure after acute coronary syndrome diagnosis
11:21 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Test player Abid Ali has undergone a second heart procedure after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome following chest pain.

A tweet shared by Pakistan Cricket Board said a second stent was put into the artery of theailing player. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering.

PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation, the tweet reads.

The star batsman is currently stable and it has been requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time. He has been recommended bed rest for two months while he can go back to his normal routine after bed rest.

Pakistani Test player also appealed for special prayers for his good health from his fans across the world after successful angioplasty.

He complained of chest pain during his innings in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the Sports Complex, Karachi on Tuesday. He was rushed to a cardiac center where he was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

