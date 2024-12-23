CM Maryam announces 100,000 e-bikes for Punjab students

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the distribution of 100,000 e-bikes to students.

She made the announcement while launching the second phase of Honhar Scholarship programme at FAST University in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister urged students to pledge not to do anything against Pakistan, and to dedicate themselves to serving the nation.

Maryam Nawaz also stated that international scholarships will be provided to students, and announced an increase in the number of scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000 per year.

She also announced the establishment of an Education City in Lahore, where top universities from around the world will be invited to set up their campuses.

Additionally, CM Maryam also revealed plans to offer international scholarships to support the children of Punjab in pursuing higher education at renowned global universities.

Addressing the country’s economic situation, she noted that Pakistan’s economic indicators are on a positive trajectory, with a rising stock exchange and declining inflation, reflecting the government’s dedication and hard work.