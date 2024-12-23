Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 23 December 2024

KARACHI — Gold rates in Pakistan on December 23, 2024 Monday stand at Rs273,400 per tola, while the price of 10 grams hovered at Rs234,396.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs273,400
|per 10 Grams
|Rs234,396
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Islamabad
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Lahore
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Multan
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Peshawar
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
