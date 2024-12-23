Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 23 December 2024

KARACHI — Gold rates in Pakistan on December 23, 2024 Monday stand at Rs273,400 per tola, while the price of 10 grams hovered at Rs234,396.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs273,400 per 10 Grams Rs234,396

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad