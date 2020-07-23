Farogh Naseem to take oath as law minister again
Web Desk
11:06 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Farogh Naseem to take oath as law minister again
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farogh Naseem as federal minister for law and justice for the third time.

An oath taking ceremony in this regard will be held at President House on Wednesday.

He had resigned on 1st June 2020, and presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to represent the federal government regarding Justice Qazi Faez Isa's case in Supreme Court.

He had also resigned on 26 November 2019, and presented his resignation in federal cabinet to represent the government in a case regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension in the Supreme Court.

On 29 November 2019, He was again sworn in as Federal Minister of Law and Justice in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan.[5]

On 20 August 2018, he for the first time was sworn in as law minister in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More From This Category
Lahore chakki owners announce Rs 2 /kg increase ...
09:03 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
Gwadar Port to become guarantor of development in ...
08:29 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
Pakistan elected as president of UN’s Economic ...
11:43 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Farogh Naseem to take oath as law minister again
11:06 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law files suit against ...
09:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
PIA plans to start flights to Turkey in August
08:41 PM | 23 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I consider myself lucky to have worked with Bushra Ansari, says Farhan Saeed
01:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr