Anoushey Ashraf's new dance video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts Pakistan’s entertainment industry has today. She started her career in 2002 and has since become a popular face.
Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.
Now, it seems that the 39-year-old star is dazzling her fan following with her dancing and singing talent. Winning hearts, she showcased her brilliant grooving skills alongside Dino Ali in the latest video she shared on Instagram.
"Do deewane aur bachpan ke gaanay! Got it right 1st time, one more time. Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)Loving these challenges with @dinoaliofficial #bollywood #tiktok #challenge #trending #reels #fun", captioned the popular host.
As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Anoushey is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family.
Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushey has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.
