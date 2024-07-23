PTI calls for K-Electric license revocation over billing and power supply issues

In a recent move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has introduced a resolution in the Sindh Assembly calling for the revocation of K-Electric’s license. This action follows widespread dissatisfaction among Karachi residents over persistent issues with the power utility.

PTI member Sajjad Somroo submitted the resolution, citing severe grievances from the public. The resolution highlights that K-Electric’s improper billing practices and severe load-shedding have significantly impacted the lives of Karachi’s residents. According to Somroo, the utility has failed to deliver reliable electricity, exacerbating the challenges faced by citizens, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

The resolution emphasizes that the ongoing electricity crisis, exacerbated by heat strokes, has led to numerous casualties without any noticeable improvement in K-Electric’s performance. It calls for an urgent discussion in the Sindh Assembly and urges that K-Electric’s license be revoked and the company be placed under government control.

This development underscores the growing frustration with the power utility and reflects broader concerns about the effectiveness and accountability of essential service providers in Pakistan.