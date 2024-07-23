Pakistan Navy takes command of task force on maritime security in southeastern Middle East

The Pakistan Navy announced on Tuesday that it has taken command of a multinational task force responsible for ensuring maritime security in the southeastern waters of the Middle East, operating in the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Gulf of Aden.

Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) is part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a coalition of 34 nations dedicated to promoting security and stability in some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. The task force focuses on counter-terrorism, anti-smuggling, and enhancing navigational security.

The CMF’s efforts are crucial for safeguarding global maritime commons, especially in regions prone to piracy and militancy.

Pakistan’s Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assumed command from Captain Colin Mathews of the Royal Canadian Navy in Bahrain.

“Commodore Asim Sohail Malik emphasized that the CTF-150 area of responsibility includes some of the world’s most challenging and important international waters,” stated the Directorate General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy.

“He assured that his team will work to further strengthen the efforts of the multinational task force to provide robust security in this vital maritime region,” it added.

This marks the 13th time the Pakistan Navy has commanded the task force. The statement noted that this repeated trust reflects “the respect and confidence placed in the Pakistan Navy by coalition partners.”

At the change of command ceremony, Commander Malik reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to collaborating with coalition navies to maintain peace and stability within the task force’s area of responsibility.