PTI holds hunger strike outside Parliament, demands release of Imran Khan and other leaders

In a bold move to highlight what it describes as severe injustices against the party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated a hunger strike outside the Parliament House today. This protest aims to draw attention to the alleged mistreatment of party members and support for its founder, Imran Khan.

The hunger strike will see PTI camps set up in front of the Parliament House and the Punjab Assembly. The event, led by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, is scheduled to run from 3 PM to 7 PM today.

In addition, the Sunni Ittehad Council has announced plans to establish its own hunger strike camp in Punjab, further amplifying the protest's reach. Malik Ahmad Bachhar, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, revealed that the decision to organize the strike was made jointly by PTI founder Imran Khan and parliamentary leader Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The hunger strike is a call to action to release Imran Khan, who has faced alleged ill-treatment while in jail. Former Prime Minister Khan has repeatedly reported poor conditions and restricted access during court hearings. He has cited these conditions as the primary reason for his decision to participate in the hunger strike, stating, “How can we resolve differences if people are not allowed to meet me? I am going on a hunger strike due to the mistreatment I am facing in jail.”

Historically, hunger strikes have been employed by various political parties in Pakistan as a means to demonstrate resolve and focus attention on critical issues, often paving the way toward resolution.

This protest reflects PTI’s ongoing efforts to challenge perceived injustices and rally support for its leadership and activists.