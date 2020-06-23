China reassures support to COAS Bajwa in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus
Rawalpindi: China on Tuesday reassured its continued support for Pakistan at all forums to tackle coronavirus pandemic.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), at ten member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu, Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
During the interaction, matters related to COVID-19 containment and Pakistan's comprehensive response against the virus was discussed.
COAS expressed gratitude for China's support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.
“COAS said that while world is still making efforts to find cure against COVID-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact,” reported ISPR.
